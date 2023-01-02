Hong Kong
Christmas on Parade at Pacific Place

  • Things to do
  • Pacific Place, Admiralty
Santa Claus and his squad have officially landed in Pacific Place to celebrate the holiday season with a stocking full of fun and festive experiences. Marvel at the grand Santa Hall and take pics with the Santa Squad crew as they rock out festive tunes; take control of Santa’s sleigh at the Reindeer Flight Academy to deliver presents or man the deck at the Christmas DJ Booth to score points and receive a special souvenir; and catch the parade at Park Court (3pm on Dec 3, 10, 17, 24-26) featuring a marching band, dancers, and members of the Santa Squad! There'll be a ton of Christmas workshops and shopping rewards up for grabs too, so don't miss out.

Details

christmas.pacificplace.com.hk/en/home
Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Admiralty
Hong Kong

