Christmas on Parade at Pacific Place

Time Out says

Santa Claus and his squad have officially landed in Pacific Place to celebrate the holiday season with a stocking full of fun and festive experiences. Marvel at the grand Santa Hall and take pics with the Santa Squad crew as they rock out festive tunes; take control of Santa’s sleigh at the Reindeer Flight Academy to deliver presents or man the deck at the Christmas DJ Booth to score points and receive a special souvenir; and catch the parade at Park Court (3pm on Dec 3, 10, 17, 24-26) featuring a marching band, dancers, and members of the Santa Squad! There'll be a ton of Christmas workshops and shopping rewards up for grabs too, so don't miss out.