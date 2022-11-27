Hong Kong
Christmas Village Market Pop-Up at K11 Musea

  • Things to do
  • K11 Art & Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
K11 Musea, Christmas Market 2021
Photograph: Courtesy K11 MuseaReference photo only
Time Out says

K11 Musea is drenched in opulence this season as the Christmas Village Market Pop-Up sets its Art & Culture Centre aglow. As part of its two-month-long festive campaign Love, Christmas, the weekend market invites visitors to indulge in a little seasonal retail therapy and get their hands on everything from artisanal jewellery to candles to pet supplies. The market will feature 19 booths with a rotating roster of vendors including Maison Arnaud, Coffee Island, Taboocha, The Hubble Studio, Wine Hut, and many more.

Details

Address:
K11 Art & Cultural Centre
6/F, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.k11musea.com

Dates and times

