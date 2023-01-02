Christmas Wonderland at Discovery Bay

Time Out says

Discovery Bay is cranking up the festive feels by transforming into a European Christmas Wonderland this year! Aside from taking in the beauty of the 10-metre-tall giant Christmas tree, merrymakers can also visit the Christmas Sunday Markets, write letters to Santa, perch your bum on Tai Pak Beach to catch festive classics under the stars, take on some thrilling action at Christmas-themed escape rooms designed by Lost HK, or catch the exciting Joyous Chrismas on Ice figure skating show.

There are tons more festivities for you and your loved ones to enjoy at Discovery Bay this Christmas, so consider taking advantage of the 2022 Christmas Staycation Package, where Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong is offering a pampering getaway for you to fully immerse yourself within the winter wonderland!