Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Christmas Wonderland at Discovery Bay

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. Discovery Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Discovery Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Discovery Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Discovery Bay is cranking up the festive feels by transforming into a European Christmas Wonderland this year! Aside from taking in the beauty of the 10-metre-tall giant Christmas tree, merrymakers can also visit the Christmas Sunday Markets, write letters to Santa, perch your bum on Tai Pak Beach to catch festive classics under the stars, take on some thrilling action at Christmas-themed escape rooms designed by Lost HK, or catch the exciting Joyous Chrismas on Ice figure skating show.

There are tons more festivities for you and your loved ones to enjoy at Discovery Bay this Christmas, so consider taking advantage of the 2022 Christmas Staycation Package, where Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong is offering a pampering getaway for you to fully immerse yourself within the winter wonderland!

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!