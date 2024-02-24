Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chubby Hearts Hong Kong: Floating red heart installation

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Chubby Hearts Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mega ACE HK Photo for reference only
Advertising

Time Out says

As part of the government's efforts to promote the economy, the Mega Events Committee is set to host a series of world-class events in the city. To kick things off, Chubby Hearts Hong Kong will make its debut in Asia from February 14 to 24 for lovebirds in the city to celebrate Valentine's Day and the Lantern Festival.

This project, created by renowned British designer Anya Hindmarch, will feature the world's first massive floating red heart measuring approximately 12 meters in diameter at Central's Statue Square Gardens. Additionally, daily flash mob displays of 3-meter-wide floating red hearts will take place at various renowned landmarks and tourist attractions across Hong Kong, including the Flower Market in Mong Kok, the Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree, Tai Po, and the Belcher Bay Promenade in Kennedy Town. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.hkdesigncentre.org/en/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.