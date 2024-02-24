Time Out says

As part of the government's efforts to promote the economy, the Mega Events Committee is set to host a series of world-class events in the city. To kick things off, Chubby Hearts Hong Kong will make its debut in Asia from February 14 to 24 for lovebirds in the city to celebrate Valentine's Day and the Lantern Festival.

This project, created by renowned British designer Anya Hindmarch, will feature the world's first massive floating red heart measuring approximately 12 meters in diameter at Central's Statue Square Gardens. Additionally, daily flash mob displays of 3-meter-wide floating red hearts will take place at various renowned landmarks and tourist attractions across Hong Kong, including the Flower Market in Mong Kok, the Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree, Tai Po, and the Belcher Bay Promenade in Kennedy Town.