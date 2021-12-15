Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Circus Plays at Tai Kwun

Circus Plays at Tai Kwun

Things to do Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art , Central Wednesday December 15 2021 - Sunday January 2 2022
Tai Kwun is back with their acclaimed Circus Plays this December – just in time for the festive season! Visitors will be able to catch a whole programme of exhilarating circus performances, including Flotados, an outdoor circus performance featuring a gravity-defying grand piano suspended eight metres in the air; The ChristMice Cracker, a Christmas performance with local elements like lion dance and Chinese Opera; and Only Bones v1.0, an award-winning solo performance by mime artist Thom Monckton and multi-disciplinary artist Gemma Tweedie that takes on a contemporary approach to clowning. There will also be a series of family-friendly circus workshops available involving balloon art, mask-making, and even tricks with crystal balls!

Event website: https://www.taikwun.hk/en/programme/detail/tai-kwun-circus-plays/893
Venue name: Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
Address: 10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
