Circus Plays at Tai Kwun

Tai Kwun is back with their acclaimed Circus Plays this December – just in time for the festive season! Visitors will be able to catch a whole programme of exhilarating circus performances, including Flotados, an outdoor circus performance featuring a gravity-defying grand piano suspended eight metres in the air; The ChristMice Cracker, a Christmas performance with local elements like lion dance and Chinese Opera; and Only Bones v1.0, an award-winning solo performance by mime artist Thom Monckton and multi-disciplinary artist Gemma Tweedie that takes on a contemporary approach to clowning. There will also be a series of family-friendly circus workshops available involving balloon art, mask-making, and even tricks with crystal balls!