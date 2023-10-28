Hong Kong
Cirque du Dan's at Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Dan Ryan’s Chicago Grill, Tsim Sha Tsui
dan ryan's cocktail halloween
Photograph: Courtesy Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill
Time Out says

Step right up to Cirque du Dan’s at Dan Ryan’s Chicago Grill on October 28! Their Lee Tung Avenue branch will transform into a vintage circus, and offer four blood-curdling time-limited drinks throughout the evening. Spiked options include spiced pumpkin bellinis ($88) and Pennywise martinis ($88), whereas alcohol-free beverages include the Jack O’Shake ($78) or even healthy options such as the Kom Boo Cha ($78). Alternatively, attendees can revel in free-flow house wines and Prosecco, as well as Dan Ryan’s IPA and white ales. Be sure to dress up at Dan Ryans’ party to enjoy buy-one-get-one offers on their Halloween specials; but in case you can’t make it to their Halloween party, the American restaurant will offer the spooky sips throughout their locations.

Details

Address:
Dan Ryan’s Chicago Grill
Shop OT315, Level 3, Ocean Terminal
3-27 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

