Step right up to Cirque du Dan’s at Dan Ryan’s Chicago Grill on October 28! Their Lee Tung Avenue branch will transform into a vintage circus, and offer four blood-curdling time-limited drinks throughout the evening. Spiked options include spiced pumpkin bellinis ($88) and Pennywise martinis ($88), whereas alcohol-free beverages include the Jack O’Shake ($78) or even healthy options such as the Kom Boo Cha ($78). Alternatively, attendees can revel in free-flow house wines and Prosecco, as well as Dan Ryan’s IPA and white ales. Be sure to dress up at Dan Ryans’ party to enjoy buy-one-get-one offers on their Halloween specials; but in case you can’t make it to their Halloween party, the American restaurant will offer the spooky sips throughout their locations.
Cirque du Dan's at Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill
Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill
Shop OT315, Level 3, Ocean Terminal
3-27 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
