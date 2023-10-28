Time Out says

Step right up to Cirque du Dan’s at Dan Ryan’s Chicago Grill on October 28! Their Lee Tung Avenue branch will transform into a vintage circus, and offer four blood-curdling time-limited drinks throughout the evening. Spiked options include spiced pumpkin bellinis ($88) and Pennywise martinis ($88), whereas alcohol-free beverages include the Jack O’Shake ($78) or even healthy options such as the Kom Boo Cha ($78). Alternatively, attendees can revel in free-flow house wines and Prosecco, as well as Dan Ryan’s IPA and white ales. Be sure to dress up at Dan Ryans’ party to enjoy buy-one-get-one offers on their Halloween specials; but in case you can’t make it to their Halloween party, the American restaurant will offer the spooky sips throughout their locations.