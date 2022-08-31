Citygate Oulets x Lulu the Piggy: Summer Farmily

Time Out says

From now to August 31, Citygate Outlets is teaming up with LuLu the Piggy to offer a slice of farm life to city dwellers. Shoppers can take part in a series of missions at eight photo spots and earn limited-edition canned plants by unlocking hidden missions at the Summer MetaFarm Dairy. Over at the pop-up cattle ranch, visitors can get their hands on over 100 LuLu-themed goodies, including plushies, keychains, umbrellas, stationery and more. From the giant Fantastic Mushroom House to the Tomato Vineyard and Pickup, it's time to escape the hustle and bustle with LuLu this summer.