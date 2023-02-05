Hong Kong
Citygate Outlets x Chupa Chups "Funtastic World"

  • Things to do
  • Citygate Outlets, Tung Chung
  • Recommended
Citygate Outlets and Chupa Chups are continuing to spread the joy and fun for CNY, joining hands with famous local illustrator Pok Li's cheeky cheeky characters. Colourful Lunar New Year’s diorama will take over the Funtastic Lolly Academy for visitors to snap pics with cheeky boy, cheeky girl, and the quirky cheeky bunny. Don't miss out on a spring festival shopping spree at the pop-up store featuring new Chupa Chups products from Europe and limited-edition CNY premiums. There are also exclusive some cheeky fai chun and self-inflating balloons up for grabs for those who activate their Bunny Lolly Virtual Campus Pass by scanning the QR codes and participating in creative Funtastic Lolly online classes!

Additionally, Club CG members who spend a designated amount at Citygate Outlets may receive a limited-edition red packet set, towel set, candy box, and up to $650 e-cash coupons. There are loads more rewards and goodies to get your hands on; head to citygateoutlets.com.hk to find out more.

Details

Event website:
www.citygateoutlets.com.hk/en/
Address:
Citygate Outlets
20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung
Hong Kong

