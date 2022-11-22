Citygate Outlets x Chupa Chups presents Funtastic World

Time Out says

Here to sweeten up your holiday season, Citygate Outlets and Chupa Chups have partnered up to bring you a Funtastic World filled with fun happenings and experiences for the whole family. Step up to six interactive hotspots and take part in interactive classes with a Lolly Virtual Campus Pass to collect Chupa Chups e-stamps to redeem a limited-edition Chupa Chups Solid Gel Air Freshener. Fans of Chupa Chups should also check out the confectionery brand’s first Hong Kong pop-up store offering nearly 60 Chupa Chups merchandise as well as selected Thai Chupa Chups products ranging from skincare to homeware and to stationery and food!