Hong Kong
Citygate Outlets x Chupa Chups presents Funtastic World

  • Things to do
  • Citygate Outlets, Tung Chung
  1. Citygate Outlets, Chupa Chups, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlets
  2. Citygate Outlets, Chupa Chups, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlets
Here to sweeten up your holiday season, Citygate Outlets and Chupa Chups have partnered up to bring you a Funtastic World filled with fun happenings and experiences for the whole family. Step up to six interactive hotspots and take part in interactive classes with a Lolly Virtual Campus Pass to collect Chupa Chups e-stamps to redeem a limited-edition Chupa Chups Solid Gel Air Freshener. Fans of Chupa Chups should also check out the confectionery brand’s first Hong Kong pop-up store offering nearly 60 Chupa Chups merchandise as well as selected Thai Chupa Chups products ranging from skincare to homeware and to stationery and food!

Details

Event website:
www.citygateoutlets.com.hk/en/
Address:
Citygate Outlets
20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung
Hong Kong

Dates and times

