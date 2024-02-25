Hong Kong
Timeout

Cityplaza presents Live Happy Bank

  • Things to do
  • Cityplaza, Taikoo Shing
Cityplaza
Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza
Cityplaza is inviting everyone to celebrate Chinese New Year with the launch of their Live Happy Bank event. From now to February 25, visitors can head over to Cityplaza's 2/F Atrium and Centre Bridge for a day filled with auspiciousness with their loved ones. Stepping through the enchanting Happiness Gateway, guests will discover three major lucky zones adorned with magnificent installations and a radiant cherry blossom tree. Moreover, shoppers can take home a uniquely designed 'Full of Happiness' red packet set and festive gifts upon meeting a designated spending requirement (available until February 9).

Address:
Cityplaza
Centre Bridge, 2/F
Taikoo Shing
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

