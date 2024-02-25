Cityplaza presents Live Happy Bank

Time Out says

Cityplaza is inviting everyone to celebrate Chinese New Year with the launch of their Live Happy Bank event. From now to February 25, visitors can head over to Cityplaza's 2/F Atrium and Centre Bridge for a day filled with auspiciousness with their loved ones. Stepping through the enchanting Happiness Gateway, guests will discover three major lucky zones adorned with magnificent installations and a radiant cherry blossom tree. Moreover, shoppers can take home a uniquely designed 'Full of Happiness' red packet set and festive gifts upon meeting a designated spending requirement (available until February 9).