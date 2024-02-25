Cityplaza is inviting everyone to celebrate Chinese New Year with the launch of their Live Happy Bank event. From now to February 25, visitors can head over to Cityplaza's 2/F Atrium and Centre Bridge for a day filled with auspiciousness with their loved ones. Stepping through the enchanting Happiness Gateway, guests will discover three major lucky zones adorned with magnificent installations and a radiant cherry blossom tree. Moreover, shoppers can take home a uniquely designed 'Full of Happiness' red packet set and festive gifts upon meeting a designated spending requirement (available until February 9).
Cityplaza presents Live Happy Bank
Time Out says
Details
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video