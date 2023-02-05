Cityplaza x Miffy 'The Year of Blossoms'

Time Out says

Enjoy the festivities of CNY and visit Miffy's secret garden at Cityplaza. Featuring six colourful photo spots, including a 6.5 metre-tall hot air balloon and a sea of flowers with over 25,000 blooms, you'll be able to up your luck for a fresh new year to come. Stop by the pop-up store to take home a range of cute Miffy-related products, or settle down at the cafe ToGather by Logo-on to enjoy Miffy-themed desserts and other delicacies.