Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Cityplaza x Miffy 'The Year of Blossoms'

  • Things to do
  • Cityplaza, Taikoo Shing
  • Recommended
  1. Cityplaza CNY 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Cityplaza CNY 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Cityplaza CNY 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Enjoy the festivities of CNY and visit Miffy's secret garden at Cityplaza. Featuring six colourful photo spots, including a 6.5 metre-tall hot air balloon and a sea of flowers with over 25,000 blooms, you'll be able to up your luck for a fresh new year to come. Stop by the pop-up store to take home a range of cute Miffy-related products, or settle down at the cafe ToGather by Logo-on to enjoy Miffy-themed desserts and other delicacies.

Details

Address:
Cityplaza
Centre Bridge, 2/F
Taikoo Shing
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!