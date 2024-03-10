Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Coca-Cola’s The God of Cookery Foodmark pop-up

  • Things to do
  • Hing Kee Restaurant, Yau Ma Tei
  1. coca cola foodmark hk
    Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. coca cola foodmark hk
    Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. coca cola foodmark hk
    Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. coca cola foodmarks hk
    Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch this exclusive movie-themed pop-up before it’s gone!

Coca-Cola has just launched their global Foodmark campaign, which celebrates iconic locations inspired by pop culture moments that revolve around a signature meal served with an ice-cold Coke. From now until March 10, the beverage company is holding a pop-up at Hing Kee Restaurant on Temple Street modelled after Stephen Chow’s comedy film The God of Cookery, with four photo spots for you to recreate classic scenes from the movie. There will also be a time-limited menu for diners to enjoy the movie’s signature dishes, Sorrowful Rice and Explosive Pissing Beef Balls, along with ice-cold Coca-Colas. Additionally, guests can play virtual reality ping pong with beef balls for a chance to win exclusive prizes. 

Aside from the space at Hing Kee, Coca-Cola will also be hitting the road with a God of Cookery Explosive Pissing Beef Ball pop-up truck and driving to various locations around town. Visit this truck to try your hand at mini-games like picking up beef balls with chopsticks to win prizes as well as receive free bottles of Coca-Cola Zero. Keep your eyes peeled for the pop-up truck at locations like Haiphong Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 8, Tsui Yip Street in Kwun Tong on March 9, and Sai Yeung Choi South Street in Mong Kok on March 10. Find more details about these pop-up events on Coca-Cola’s Instagram and Facebook page.

Details

Address:
Hing Kee Restaurant
12, 14, 15, 17, 19 Temple St
Yau Ma Tei
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.