Coca-Cola has just launched their global Foodmark campaign, which celebrates iconic locations inspired by pop culture moments that revolve around a signature meal served with an ice-cold Coke. From now until March 10, the beverage company is holding a pop-up at Hing Kee Restaurant on Temple Street modelled after Stephen Chow’s comedy film The God of Cookery, with four photo spots for you to recreate classic scenes from the movie. There will also be a time-limited menu for diners to enjoy the movie’s signature dishes, Sorrowful Rice and Explosive Pissing Beef Balls, along with ice-cold Coca-Colas. Additionally, guests can play virtual reality ping pong with beef balls for a chance to win exclusive prizes.



Aside from the space at Hing Kee, Coca-Cola will also be hitting the road with a God of Cookery Explosive Pissing Beef Ball pop-up truck and driving to various locations around town. Visit this truck to try your hand at mini-games like picking up beef balls with chopsticks to win prizes as well as receive free bottles of Coca-Cola Zero. Keep your eyes peeled for the pop-up truck at locations like Haiphong Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 8, Tsui Yip Street in Kwun Tong on March 9, and Sai Yeung Choi South Street in Mong Kok on March 10. Find more details about these pop-up events on Coca-Cola’s Instagram and Facebook page.