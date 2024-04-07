CoComelon Inflatable Playground at MCP

Time Out says

Jump into the CoComelon Adventure as MCP Central transforms into a 3,000-square-foot inflatable playground featuring a giant CoComelon Easter Egg Ball Pit, a seven-meter inflatable slide, and an apple tossing Area. Those who visit during March will also get the chance to see the beloved characters JJ and Cody during their meet-and-greet sessions throughout the day. Tickets are now available on Klook starting from $55, while H·Coins members can redeem tickets for exclusive sessions with specified spending or coins.