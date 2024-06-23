Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Coffeelin x Cult Kits
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Coffeelin x Cult Kits
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Coffeelin x Cult Kits
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Things to do, pop-ups
  • Coffeelin (Fortress Hill), Fortress Hill
  • Recommended

Coffeelin x Cult Kits Euros pop-up

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Advertising

Time Out says

This summer, football and fashion collide in Hong Kong as Coffeelin, the city's premier purveyor of Italian caffè culture, joins forces with Cult Kits, the UK-based retailer of rare and collectible football shirts. From June 19 to 23, the two brands are teaming up for an exclusive five-day pop-up event to coincide with the UEFA European Football Championship that just kicked off on last Friday (June 14).

Cult Kits, founded by three passionate friends, has amassed a huge social media following for its unrivalled collection of vintage and retro jerseys from around the globe. Now, they're bringing their expertise to Hong Kong, giving local football enthusiasts a chance to browse and purchase these one-of-a-kind pieces.

But it's not just about the shirts. Coffeelin will also be on hand, serving up its signature Italian-style espresso, creative cocktails, and a special Euros pop-up menu in a vintage football-themed setting. From bites to share including calamari fritti, parmesan and truffle chips, and potato croquettes with mozzarella; to something to indulge in like the Euro hot dog, smoked salmon rosetta, filet-o-fish rosetta, and truffle mushroom panini, it's the perfect pairing for any footie fans, coffee heads, fashionistas, and foodies!

Details

Address
Coffeelin (Fortress Hill)
G/F, 228 Electric Road, Fortress Hill
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.