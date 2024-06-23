This summer, football and fashion collide in Hong Kong as Coffeelin, the city's premier purveyor of Italian caffè culture, joins forces with Cult Kits, the UK-based retailer of rare and collectible football shirts. From June 19 to 23, the two brands are teaming up for an exclusive five-day pop-up event to coincide with the UEFA European Football Championship that just kicked off on last Friday (June 14).

Cult Kits, founded by three passionate friends, has amassed a huge social media following for its unrivalled collection of vintage and retro jerseys from around the globe. Now, they're bringing their expertise to Hong Kong, giving local football enthusiasts a chance to browse and purchase these one-of-a-kind pieces.

But it's not just about the shirts. Coffeelin will also be on hand, serving up its signature Italian-style espresso, creative cocktails, and a special Euros pop-up menu in a vintage football-themed setting. From bites to share including calamari fritti, parmesan and truffle chips, and potato croquettes with mozzarella; to something to indulge in like the Euro hot dog, smoked salmon rosetta, filet-o-fish rosetta, and truffle mushroom panini, it's the perfect pairing for any footie fans, coffee heads, fashionistas, and foodies!