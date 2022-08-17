Collect anime goodies at Central Market and Bandai’s Gashapon Plus Summer Camp

Time Out says

Collaborating with Japanese toy manufacturer Bandai, Central Market hosts the Gashapon Plus Summer Camp. Aside from offering 220 vending machines on the venue’s ground floor with capsule toys from various anime, the Gashapon Plus Summer Camp will also debut brand-new Flat Gashapon vending machines, where prizes like writing boards, acrylic folders, and mini posters are dispensed instead of plastic capsules. Featuring collectable items from anime like Demon Slayer, Tokyo Revengers, and Pokémon, make sure to visit Central Market from now until August 17 to get your hands on all kinds of goodies from your favourite anime.



Central Club members can redeem a Gashapon Stamp collection card upon showing their member ID at Central Market’s concierge; fill up your stamp card to receive an exclusive badge.