Hong Kong
Timeout

Collect anime goodies at Central Market and Bandai’s Gashapon Plus Summer Camp

  • Things to do, Games and hobbies
  • Central Market, Oasis Gallery, Sheung Wan
central market bandai gachapon plus summer camp
Photograph: Courtesy Central Market
Time Out says

Anime fans of all ages are sure to have a blast

Collaborating with Japanese toy manufacturer Bandai, Central Market hosts the Gashapon Plus Summer Camp. Aside from offering 220 vending machines on the venue’s ground floor with capsule toys from various anime, the Gashapon Plus Summer Camp will also debut brand-new Flat Gashapon vending machines, where prizes like writing boards, acrylic folders, and mini posters are dispensed instead of plastic capsules. Featuring collectable items from anime like Demon Slayer, Tokyo Revengers, and Pokémon, make sure to visit Central Market from now until August 17 to get your hands on all kinds of goodies from your favourite anime.

Central Club members can redeem a Gashapon Stamp collection card upon showing their member ID at Central Market’s concierge; fill up your stamp card to receive an exclusive badge.

Details

Event website:
www.centralmarket.hk/en/event-calendar/GASHAPON-PLUS-Summer-Camp
Address:
Central Market, Oasis Gallery
Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Daily, 10am-10pm

Dates and times

