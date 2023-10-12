Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Conrad Hong Kong Love of Pink afternoon tea

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
conrad hong kong love of pink
Photograph: Courtesy Conrad Hong Kong
Advertising

Time Out says

Conrad Hong Kong has partnered with Hong Kong Cancer Fund to create the Love of Pink promotional afternoon tea menu. The hotel’s afternoon tea is full of sweet and savoury treats all tinted with various shades of pink, such as foie gras mousse with strawberries; beetroot cured salmon with horseradish cream; white chocolate and red berry verrine; and lychee raspberry rouse mousse cake. In addition to part of the tea set’s proceeds going towards Hong Kong Cancer Fund’s breast cancer awareness campaigns, each guest that enjoys the afternoon tea will receive a special-edition pink Conrad Bear as a commemorative gift. The Love of Pink afternoon tea can be enjoyed throughout October, book your table for this tea set on Conrad Hong Kong’s website

Details

Address:
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.