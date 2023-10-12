Conrad Hong Kong Love of Pink afternoon tea

Time Out says

Conrad Hong Kong has partnered with Hong Kong Cancer Fund to create the Love of Pink promotional afternoon tea menu. The hotel’s afternoon tea is full of sweet and savoury treats all tinted with various shades of pink, such as foie gras mousse with strawberries; beetroot cured salmon with horseradish cream; white chocolate and red berry verrine; and lychee raspberry rouse mousse cake. In addition to part of the tea set’s proceeds going towards Hong Kong Cancer Fund’s breast cancer awareness campaigns, each guest that enjoys the afternoon tea will receive a special-edition pink Conrad Bear as a commemorative gift. The Love of Pink afternoon tea can be enjoyed throughout October, book your table for this tea set on Conrad Hong Kong’s website.