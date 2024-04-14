Conrad Hong Kong's strawberry afternoon tea

Time Out says

Delight in the flavours of spring at Conrad Hong Kong with their strawberry-themed afternoon tea set. Begin by trying savouries like parma ham with balsamic glazed strawberries and scallop tartare with strawberry and mint salsa, before indulging in desserts that spotlight the spring fruit such as strawberry champagne mousse cake, strawberry mille-feuille, as well as strawberry Swiss roll. Conrad Hong Kong’s seasonal tea set also offers delectable bites like pistachio éclair, tuna tataki with seaweed, and Opalys white chocolate cake. Each guest can enjoy a beverage along with their afternoon tea, including options like freshly ground coffee, TWG tea, or Red Fizz Sour – a special cocktail made with non-alcoholic pink gin and cranberry juice.