As part of Hong Kong Arts Month, where vibrant arts events take place all across the city, Sevva has invited gender-bending drag artist Courtney Act to perform for two nights only at its venue. From appearing as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race to competing on Dancing with the Stars and touring around the world, this Australian drag artist is nothing short of a global superstar.



On March 23 and 24, guests of Sevva will get to watch Courtney as she brings her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the stage and delivers sensational performances with powerful vocals and jaw-dropping choreography. Prior to the eleganza extravaganza, guests can opt to savour canapes along with free-flow champagne and wines, or enjoy a set dinner menu with delectable courses like Wagyu sirloin with Diana sauce, and butter baked Boston lobster. Call 2537 1388 or email reservations@sevva.hk to book your reservation.