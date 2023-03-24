Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Courtney Act at Sevva

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Sevva, Central
  1. courtney act
    Photograph: Courtesy Sevva/Magnus Hastings
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. sevva terrace
    Photograph: Courtesy Sevva
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch the worldwide drag sensation for two nights only at Sevva

As part of Hong Kong Arts Month, where vibrant arts events take place all across the city, Sevva has invited gender-bending drag artist Courtney Act to perform for two nights only at its venue. From appearing as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race to competing on Dancing with the Stars and touring around the world, this Australian drag artist is nothing short of a global superstar.

On March 23 and 24, guests of Sevva will get to watch Courtney as she brings her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the stage and delivers sensational performances with powerful vocals and jaw-dropping choreography. Prior to the eleganza extravaganza, guests can opt to savour canapes along with free-flow champagne and wines, or enjoy a set dinner menu with delectable courses like Wagyu sirloin with Diana sauce, and butter baked Boston lobster.  Call 2537 1388 or email reservations@sevva.hk to book your reservation.

Details

Event website:
sevva.hk/
Address:
Sevva
25/F, Prince’s Building
10 Chater Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2537 1388
reservations@sevva.hk
Price:
$1580/$2500

Dates and times

18:00Sevva $1580/$2500
18:00Sevva $1580/$2500
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!