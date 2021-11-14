Crayon Shin-chan x Chocolate Rain at MCP Central & Discovery

Celebrate the festive season with Crayon Shin-chan and local brand Chocolate Rain as they partner up to bring an exciting winter wonderland to MCP Central and MCP Discovery! Helping you scratch that travel itch for Japan, this snow-filled Christmas display features various check-in points that replicate different landmarks in Japan, including Mount Fuji, Oshi Castle in Saitama Prefecture, the snowy lands of Sapporo, Beppu's famous onsens, and more. There'll also be a game zone, a pop-up shop, and a meet and greet session with Crayon Shin-chan and Chocolate Rain's Fatina character for five consecutive Sundays starting from November 21 (2pm to 4pm) as well as over the Christmas public holidays.