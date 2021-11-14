Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Crayon Shin-chan x Chocolate Rain at MCP Central & Discovery

Crayon Shin-chan x Chocolate Rain at MCP Central & Discovery

MCP Central , Sai Kung Until Sunday January 2 2022
Celebrate the festive season with Crayon Shin-chan and local brand Chocolate Rain as they partner up to bring an exciting winter wonderland to MCP Central and MCP Discovery! Helping you scratch that travel itch for Japan, this snow-filled Christmas display features various check-in points that replicate different landmarks in Japan, including Mount Fuji, Oshi Castle in Saitama Prefecture, the snowy lands of Sapporo, Beppu's famous onsens, and more. There'll also be a game zone, a pop-up shop, and a meet and greet session with Crayon Shin-chan and Chocolate Rain's Fatina character for five consecutive Sundays starting from November 21 (2pm to 4pm) as well as over the Christmas public holidays. 

Details
Event website: https://www.metrocityplaza.com/en/central/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: MCP Central
Address: 8 Yan King Rd, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong

