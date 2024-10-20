Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Creamy Mami - Backstage Glamour 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy Citywalk
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Creamy Mami - Backstage Glamour 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy Citywalk
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Things to do
  • Citywalk, Tsuen Wan

Creamy Mami - Backstage Glamour 2024

Advertising

Time Out says

The iconic Creamy Mami is back to meet her fans at Citywalk from now to October 20, partnering with trendy toy platform Kkplus, together with iijan and Bigboystoys. Dressed in a glamorous stage outfit, Creamy Mami will make a magical appearance in a classic dressing room setting with Posi and Nega. Be sure to stop by the 1:1 Creamy Mami figure and head to the stage photo spot, where Creamy Mami will appear in different looks, including the global debut of four new stage costumes. In addition to the Instagrammable photo spots, Kkplus will also be holding a limited-time pop-up store offering a variety of limited-edition merchandise. Think flashcards, cookies, T-shirts, stationery, and more.

Lastly, don’t miss the Hong Kong-exclusive Creamy Mami nostalgic flashcards, where a card-drawing machine will be set up at the event space, as well as the venue-exclusive limited-edition figure with only 300 sets available globally. 

Details

Address
Citywalk
1 Yeung Uk Rd
Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.