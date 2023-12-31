Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Cruise: Cyberpunk City Countdown Party

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Cruise Restaurant and Bar, North Point
Cruise at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour
Photograph: Courtesy Cruise Restaurant and Bar
Advertising

Time Out says

Boogie the last night of 2023 away at Cruise’s cyberpunk city countdown party! This futuristic-themed party at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong invites guests to time-travel ahead to 2042, where they’ll be greeted with an out-of-this-world decorated venue, live DJ sets, dance performances, and free-flow Champagne to keep the party going all night long.

Details

Event website:
www.tablecheck.com/en/hyatt-centric-victoria-harbour-cruise/reserve/message?utm_source=NYEWAFlyer&utm_medium=NYEWAFlyer&utm_campaign=NYEWAFlyer
Address:
Cruise Restaurant and Bar
23/F West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
1 North Point Estate Lane, North Point
Hong Kong
Contact:
hkgct.cruise@hyatt.com

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.