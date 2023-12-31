Cruise: Cyberpunk City Countdown Party

Time Out says

Boogie the last night of 2023 away at Cruise’s cyberpunk city countdown party! This futuristic-themed party at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong invites guests to time-travel ahead to 2042, where they’ll be greeted with an out-of-this-world decorated venue, live DJ sets, dance performances, and free-flow Champagne to keep the party going all night long.