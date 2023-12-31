Boogie the last night of 2023 away at Cruise’s cyberpunk city countdown party! This futuristic-themed party at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong invites guests to time-travel ahead to 2042, where they’ll be greeted with an out-of-this-world decorated venue, live DJ sets, dance performances, and free-flow Champagne to keep the party going all night long.
Cruise: Cyberpunk City Countdown Party
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Cruise Restaurant and Bar
- 23/F West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
- 1 North Point Estate Lane, North Point
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- hkgct.cruise@hyatt.com
Dates and times
