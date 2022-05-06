Time Out says

Covering an area of over 10,000 feet, Cube O Discovery Park is a jellyfish-themed interactive ocean experience centre that welcomes all to explore the mysterious ocean and its marine life. Stop by the acrylic window projection, where views of real marine life are combined with projected light and special effects, or visit the jellyfish kaleidoscope, where mirrors and colourful lights give off the illusion of countless jellyfish dancing in all directions.

Better yet, head to the jellyfish research institute to learn about the ecology of jellyfish and the difference between all the species – you’ll even get to interact with the jellyfish and watch them get fed! There will also be fun multimedia games available, where guests are invited to play as a small fish and avoid its predators lurking nearby, or become "guardians of the ocean" and rescue a stranded green sea turtle. The rescue mission follows real turtle rescue procedures, so you’ll be able to learn about the work of professional conservationists too.

After all the excitement, if your little ones still have the energy left, let them run wild inside the centre’s ocean-themed play space, or refuel at the Cube O Cafe with dishes like chicken wings, burgers, pasta, and desserts.