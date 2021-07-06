Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Cup Noodles Museum Hong Kong

Japanese ramen brand Nissin's famous Cup Noodles Museum opened in Hong Kong in March 2021, setting up shop at China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui. The museum spans across a 10,000sq ft space and features Insta-worthy spots, the debut of a global-exclusive workshop, and two popular workshops – My Cupnoodles Factory and Demae Iccho Factory – from the original museum in Osaka, Japan. Aside from workshops, visitors can also drop by the gift shop and browse through a variety of exclusive souvenirs, gift sets, and more. Rare Nissin-themed toys and collections are also on display at the shop. 

Address: Shop 26-35, 2/F, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
www.cupnoodles-museum.com.hk
