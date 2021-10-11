Hong Kong
DB Ice Rink

  • Things to do
  • Discovery Bay
  • Recommended
Photograph: Courtesy DB Ice Rink
Time Out says

Make a trip to Discovery Bay and hit up the DB Ice Rink for some icy fun! Built according to international standards, the rink spans 27m wide and 59m long with padded corners for safety. Not only is it great for leisure skating, but it's also catered for professionals to train and practice, as well as international competitions and tournaments. There are over 200 electronic lockers, kid-friendly handrails, and a variety of party packages for those who wish to rent the venue for different occasions.

Details

Address:
G/F, DB Plaza, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2234 0187
