ddHK: SSP_People

Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) is a three-year creative project that aims to bring together the creative powers in our city, and to demonstrate our cultural diversity as well as collective local identity. This year, various social enterprises and small, independent businesses in Sham Shui Po are collaborating to create SSP_People, a series of installations set to be displayed in four public spaces in the district.

One of the highlights for the project is a 20-metre-long mural, ‘#ppl_&_meow_dd’, where illustrations of cotton flowers, a symbol of Sham Shui Po’s authentic textile industry, are foregrounded by adorable shop cats. Continue over to the Nam Cheong Street Sitting-out Area to discover handmade lanterns, brightly coloured signboards with hand-painted phrases in different languages, as well as geometric figures embodying the likes of Bruce Lee, Ip Man, and Sam Hui, among other local icons. Numerous upcycled furniture sets have also been created in collaboration with 10 local shops to turn the neighbourhood into an urban living room where robust community interactions and exchanges can take place. Self-guided routes are available for those wanting to learn more about the people and stores of Sham Shui Po. Click here for more details about SSP_People and get exploring!