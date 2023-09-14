Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

#ddhk Vivid Tsuen Wan

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. #ddHK, Vivid Tsuen Wan
    Photograph: Courtesy #ddHK
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. #ddHK, Vivid Tsuen Wan
    Photograph: Courtesy #ddHK
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. #ddHK, Vivid Tsuen Wan
    Photograph: Courtesy #ddHK
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

The Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) creative tourism project is back this summer to fill the neighbourhood of Tsuen Wan with all sorts of colours! Curated by Way of Difference with the theme 'Vivid Tsuen Wan', this year's event will showcase seven unique sets of large-scale public art installations tailor-made by international and local creative units for Tsuen Wan. The installations will adorn the neighbourhood with vibrant colours and highlight the unique characteristics of Tsuen Wan, including its stunning coastline, legacy as a textile hub, abundant natural beauty, newly-completed cycle track network, and more. #ddHK will also offer a series of activities for participants to further experience the charms of Tsuen Wan, including themed guided tours, intangible cultural heritage workshops, photography competitions, and live performances. All activities are free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details

Event website:
designdistrict.hk/home/index/en
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.