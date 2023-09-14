Time Out says

The Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) creative tourism project is back this summer to fill the neighbourhood of Tsuen Wan with all sorts of colours! Curated by Way of Difference with the theme 'Vivid Tsuen Wan', this year's event will showcase seven unique sets of large-scale public art installations tailor-made by international and local creative units for Tsuen Wan. The installations will adorn the neighbourhood with vibrant colours and highlight the unique characteristics of Tsuen Wan, including its stunning coastline, legacy as a textile hub, abundant natural beauty, newly-completed cycle track network, and more. #ddHK will also offer a series of activities for participants to further experience the charms of Tsuen Wan, including themed guided tours, intangible cultural heritage workshops, photography competitions, and live performances. All activities are free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.