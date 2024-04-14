Time Out says

In anticipation for National Pet Day taking place on April 11, Deliveroo has collaborated with Starbucks to launch a celebratory deal for four days only. From April 11 to 14, those who purchase all-day sets via Deliveroo and pick up their orders from select Starbucks locations will receive a complimentary puppuccino. All customers who opt to pick up their Deliveroo orders will receive a 20 percent discount, whereas Deliveroo Plus members will receive a 25 percent discount.