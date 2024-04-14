Hong Kong
Timeout

Deliveroo’s National Pet Day discount

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong, Central
deliveroo starbucks
Photograph: Courtesy Deliveroo
Time Out says

Pick up this sweet deal for you and your pup this April

In anticipation for National Pet Day taking place on April 11, Deliveroo has collaborated with Starbucks to launch a celebratory deal for four days only. From April 11 to 14, those who purchase all-day sets via Deliveroo and pick up their orders from select Starbucks locations will receive a complimentary puppuccino. All customers who opt to pick up their Deliveroo orders will receive a 20 percent discount, whereas Deliveroo Plus members will receive a 25 percent discount. 

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

