Hong Kong
Dino Park

  • Things to do
  • Sha Tin
New Town Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy New Town Plaza
Time Out says

Get ready for a Jurassic adventure at Dino Park, a massive dinosaur-themed outdoor playground that's set to open at New Town Plaza later this year (Q3). Covering over 35,000sq ft, the park is designed with vibrant colour schemes, fun dinosaur shapes, and various game facilities that will have your little ones running, jumping, climbing, and roaring with excitement. It's a perfect place to let your kids burn off some energy while encouraging them to explore and challenge their coordination and balancing skills. 

There are 17 playground facilities in the park, but the real star of the show will be the gigantic dinosaur that stretches 26 meters long and seven meters high. Featuring rope nets, slides, and climbing structures, this impressive creature will leave visitors awestruck by its sheer size and intricate design.

As the opening of Dino Park approaches, New Town Plaza has prepared a series of fun activities to celebrate. Keep your eyes on their Facebook or Instagram for more updates!

Details

Address:
5/F, Phase 1, New Town Plaza, Sha Tin
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
