Time Out says

Organised by metaverse art platform TCE Hub, Discovery Art in Tai Ping Shan Street transforms the cool neighbourhood into an art gallery. Selected shops along the street have collaborated with local artists whose works range from photography, digital art, illustrations, graffiti, and glass arts; to display their artwork in their respective venues. Aside from providing a location for local artists to display their works, the participating stores on Tai Ping Shan Street also allow for customers to receive limited-time privileges and purchases, while allowing them to appreciate the artworks in their stores.

Exhibition-goers can learn about the artist’s information and artwork by scanning QR codes found at each participating shop on the street, and also redeem gifts like food products, stickers, discount coupons, and a chance to win an unique collectors’ edition of NFTs on a first come, first served basis. Discovery Art in Tai Ping Shan Street lasts from now until August 31, find out more information here.