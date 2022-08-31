Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Discovery Art in Tai Ping Shan Street

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • #Hapi, Sheung Wan
  1. tai ping shan street art discovery
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. tai ping shan street art discovery
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. tai ping shan street art discovery
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Make your way through this bohemian street while appreciating works by local artists

Organised by metaverse art platform TCE Hub, Discovery Art in Tai Ping Shan Street transforms the cool neighbourhood into an art gallery. Selected shops along the street have collaborated with local artists whose works range from photography, digital art, illustrations, graffiti, and glass arts; to display their artwork in their respective venues. Aside from providing a location for local artists to display their works, the participating stores on Tai Ping Shan Street also allow for customers to receive limited-time privileges and purchases, while allowing them to appreciate the artworks in their stores. 

Exhibition-goers can learn about the artist’s information and artwork by scanning QR codes found at each participating shop on the street, and also redeem gifts like food products, stickers, discount coupons, and a chance to win an unique collectors’ edition of NFTs on a first come, first served basis. Discovery Art in Tai Ping Shan Street lasts from now until August 31, find out more information here.

Details

Event website:
www.tcehub.com/discoveryartmain
Address:
#Hapi
Shop 2-4, G/F, Tower 125, 11 Po Yan Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
contactus@hapi-fish.com

Dates and times

10:00#Hapi
10:00#Hapi
10:00#Hapi
10:00#Hapi
10:00#Hapi
10:00#Hapi
10:00#Hapi
10:00#Hapi
10:00#Hapi
10:00#Hapi
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.