Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach 2019

The event's name has not left us much room for a description. Shame.

A frankly ludicrous 30,000 eggs and prizes have been buried at Discovery Bay Beach. As well as this army of eggs, there'll be a fun fair set up with booths bouncy houses – apparently, they’re not castles. Tickets for this always sell out frighteningly fast (probably something to do with the 30k eggs) – get in there now.