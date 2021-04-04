Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach 2019

Things to do Discovery Bay Plaza , Discovery Bay Friday April 2 2021 - Sunday April 4 2021
Discovery bay ar egg hunt 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

A frankly ludicrous 30,000 eggs and prizes have been buried at Discovery Bay Beach. As well as this army of eggs, there'll be a fun fair set up with booths bouncy houses – apparently, they’re not castles. Tickets for this always sell out frighteningly fast (probably something to do with the 30k eggs) – get in there now.

Details
Event website: https://www.visitdiscoverybay.com/tc/home/
Venue name: Discovery Bay Plaza
Address:
Discovery Bay
Hong Kong

Price: $160-$200
