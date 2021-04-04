Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach 2019
The event's name has not left us much room for a description. Shame.
A frankly ludicrous 30,000 eggs and prizes have been buried at Discovery Bay Beach. As well as this army of eggs, there'll be a fun fair set up with booths bouncy houses – apparently, they’re not castles. Tickets for this always sell out frighteningly fast (probably something to do with the 30k eggs) – get in there now.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.visitdiscoverybay.com/tc/home/
|Venue name:
|Discovery Bay Plaza
|Address:
|
Discovery Bay
Hong Kong
|Price:
|$160-$200