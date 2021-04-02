Discovery Bay Funtastic Easter 2021

Hop down to Discovery Bay this Easter and get your hands on the Discovery Bay Easter Fun Pack! Along with shopping and dining vouchers, the Easter pack will also let visitors participate in a special AR Easter Egg Hunt. Simply head to the DB Plaza and D’Deck at your registered session time, scan a QR code on site, and you can start hunting around for different coloured eggs for a chance to win some amazing prizes. Look out for the golden egg where you can win an incredible one-night stay in a mountain-view room at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, inclusive of a breakfast buffet at Cafe bord de Mer & Lounge. Other prizes include a weekend dinner buffet at Cafe bord de Mer & Lounge, ice rink skating vouchers, and a fabulous NOW TV goodie bag!