Hong Kong
Timeout

Disney 100 Christmas Love 2000% Be@rbrick Up at Harbour City

  • Things to do
  • Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
Photograph: Jenny Leung
Be@rbricks have taken over Harbour City for the festive season!

To celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, 100 unique 2000% Disney-themed Be@rbrick figurines will be on display at the mall from November 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024. Discover beloved characters from Mickey and Friends, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, out of which 53 figurines are in brand-new designs, with Disney princesses and wicked villains stealing the spotlight. In addition, more than 10 figurines are fitted in Christmas attire, featuring characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Sulley, and more.

All figurines on show are available for sale, with all proceeds (after cost deduction) going towards the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation. Keep an eye out for the highly anticipated special release of 100% Be@rbrick Olaf, as well as the Be@rbrick Gingerbread Mickey in 100%, 400% and 1000% sizes. Stay tuned for more updates on Harbour City's official website.

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

Harbour City
3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
