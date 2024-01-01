Time Out says

To celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, 100 unique 2000% Disney-themed Be@rbrick figurines will be on display at the mall from November 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024. Discover beloved characters from Mickey and Friends, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, out of which 53 figurines are in brand-new designs, with Disney princesses and wicked villains stealing the spotlight. In addition, more than 10 figurines are fitted in Christmas attire, featuring characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Sulley, and more.

All figurines on show are available for sale, with all proceeds (after cost deduction) going towards the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation. Keep an eye out for the highly anticipated special release of 100% Be@rbrick Olaf, as well as the Be@rbrick Gingerbread Mickey in 100%, 400% and 1000% sizes. Stay tuned for more updates on Harbour City's official website.