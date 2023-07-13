Disney 100: Travel Together with Harbour City & LCX

Time Out says

Disney has taken over Harbour City and LCX to celebrate its 100th birthday! Discover over 30 beloved Disney characters stationed at eight various locations within Harbour City and LCX, from the enormous Sea Explorer with Mickey and friends at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt to the Enchanted Ballon Odyssey at the Ocean Terminal Deck featuring Disney 100-themed hot air balloons with Woody and Stitch. The main entrance at LCX will also be transformed into a train station ready to take visitors on a journey to the forest world of Duffy and Friends; meanwhile, a giant 3.5-metre-tall Pinocchio will be at the Time Travel Theatre (Gateway Arcade) to greet visitors as a gigantic retro TV plays classic Disney scenes from Pinocchio, Dumbo, Bambi, Alice in Wonderland, and more. In addition to the installations, a host of exciting activities, including booth games, DIY workshops, gift redemptions, and pop-up stores will be available for visitors to join in on the magical fun.