To commemorate its 100 anniversary, Disney is inviting everyone on a fantastical journey to Times Square from July 14 to September 3! The journey starts at the Open Piazza, where giant installations with Mickey, Sulley, Buzz Lightyear, Stitch, Cheshire Cat, and a young Carl from Up will be there to welcome visitors. Then, continue to the interactive art gallery (2/F) to take snaps with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, decipher some secret Disney messages, and look out for hidden images with a magic tool.

Of course, your experience wouldn't be complete without some Disney merch to take home. Visit the Disney Centennial Pop-up Store (level B1), featuring over 80 delightful items such as T-shirts, stationery, tote bags, crystal balls, and mini-figures of different Disney characters; or head over to the Dark Arts Gala pop-up store (5/F), where local fashion brand Kyubi brings together the villains of Disney to offer fashion items and a skateboard collection, along with neon-lit photo spots and magic mirrors that might just tell you who is the fairest one of all.

To top off your magical experience, Times Square members who spend a designated amount by electronic transactions (with receipts from a maximum of three merchants) will be able to redeem a limited-edition Disney 100 umbrella or a limited-edition waterproof picnic mat – perfect items for the summer.