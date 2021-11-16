Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Disney Classics Library at Olympian City

Things to do Olympian City , Tai Kok Tsui Tuesday November 16 2021 - Sunday January 2 2022
Relive your most beloved Disney classic at Olympian City's Disney Classics Library. Featuring five interactive experience zones – The Jungle Party, The Circus Experience, The Dream Code, The Adventure Theatre, and Life in Woods Snapshots – visitors will be tasked with completing fun challenges with their favourite Disney characters from Lion King, Dumbo, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and Bambi. In addition, there will also be a pop-up store offering over 100 Disney products, including exclusive items, as well as an interactive AR game where players will have to explore Olympian City, complete missions, and collect Disney characters in order to redeem a limited-edition Disney notebook!

Event website: https://www.olympiancity.com.hk/en/Promotion/412
Venue name: Olympian City
Address: 1 Hoi Wang Rd
Tai Kok Tsui
Hong Kong

