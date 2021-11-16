Disney Classics Library at Olympian City

Relive your most beloved Disney classic at Olympian City's Disney Classics Library. Featuring five interactive experience zones – The Jungle Party, The Circus Experience, The Dream Code, The Adventure Theatre, and Life in Woods Snapshots – visitors will be tasked with completing fun challenges with their favourite Disney characters from Lion King, Dumbo, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and Bambi. In addition, there will also be a pop-up store offering over 100 Disney products, including exclusive items, as well as an interactive AR game where players will have to explore Olympian City, complete missions, and collect Disney characters in order to redeem a limited-edition Disney notebook!