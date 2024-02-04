Time Out says

Experience the ultimate magical adventure with Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder! From January 31 to February 4, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, join Mickey Mouse and his friends on an interactive journey to iconic Disney destinations. Fly over London rooftops with Mary Poppins, help Moana restore Te Fiti's heart, explore the Pride Lands with Simba, and be enchanted by Aladdin's princely parade. Join Woody and Bo Peep in their search for Forky, and sing along to beloved Disney tunes with Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan, and Tiana. With surprises, character interactions, and unforgettable moments, this is the perfect show to catch for the whole family. Tickets go from $150 upwards and are now available for public sale via hkticketing.com.