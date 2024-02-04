Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder
    Photograph: Courtesy Disney On Ice
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder
    Photograph: Courtesy Disney On Ice
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder
    Photograph: Courtesy Disney On Ice
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder
    Photograph: Courtesy Disney On Ice
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Experience the ultimate magical adventure with Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder! From January 31 to February 4, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, join Mickey Mouse and his friends on an interactive journey to iconic Disney destinations. Fly over London rooftops with Mary Poppins, help Moana restore Te Fiti's heart, explore the Pride Lands with Simba, and be enchanted by Aladdin's princely parade. Join Woody and Bo Peep in their search for Forky, and sing along to beloved Disney tunes with Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan, and Tiana. With surprises, character interactions, and unforgettable moments, this is the perfect show to catch for the whole family. Tickets go from $150 upwards and are now available for public sale via hkticketing.com.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.disneyonice.com/en-hk/
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.