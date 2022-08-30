Hong Kong
Disney Stitch VS Pixar Aliens

  • Things to do
  • Times Square, Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
Times Square, stitch and aliens
Photograph: Courtesy Times Square
Join #TeamStitch or #TeamAliens for an epic food battle at Times Square. From now until September 30, the Disney Stitch VS Pixar Aliens display sees the two iconic animated characters side by side in an interactive food arena featuring numerous photo spots, from the Stitch Cheese Sauce Rocket to the Aliens Hamburger Tank. There'll also be a pop-up store (open from 11am to 9pm) at Times Square's 2/F Atrium with more than 600 Stitch and Aliens-themed products, including stationery, puzzles, blind boxes, jelly and gummies, pillows, T-shirts, tote bags, and much more.

Details

Address:
Times Square
1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.timessquare.com.hk/eng

Dates and times

