Disney Tsum Tsum Spring Garden Party

Things to do Langham Place , Mong Kok Until Sunday February 28 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Langham Place

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Langham Place is an expert when it comes to festive displays and this year is no different. Featuring Disney Tsum Tsum characters dressed up as animals of the Chinese Zodiac, the shopping mall's atrium is transformed into a festive spring garden where visitors can snap a pic with these adorable creature-characters. Don’t forget to browse around the pop-up store while you’re there, and take home some festive Tsum Tsum-themed merch such as plush toys, fai chun, red packets, and more.

Event website: https://www.langhamplace.com.hk/
Venue name: Langham Place
Address: 8 Argyle St
Mong Kok
Hong Kong

