Disney Tsum Tsum Spring Garden Party

Langham Place is an expert when it comes to festive displays and this year is no different. Featuring Disney Tsum Tsum characters dressed up as animals of the Chinese Zodiac, the shopping mall's atrium is transformed into a festive spring garden where visitors can snap a pic with these adorable creature-characters. Don’t forget to browse around the pop-up store while you’re there, and take home some festive Tsum Tsum-themed merch such as plush toys, fai chun, red packets, and more.