Things to do China Hong Kong City , Tsim Sha Tsui Until Sunday January 2 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Sino Malls
Photograph: Courtesy Sino Malls
Photograph: Courtesy Sino Malls

In celebration of Disney+ arriving in Hong Kong, seven Sino Malls – Tmtplaza, Olympian City, Citywalk, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, Empire Centre, China Hong Kong City, and Sino Plaza – together with Lee Tung Avenue, are teaming up with Disney for a festive Disney Winter Celebration. From November 11 onwards, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre will light up their 4,000sq m multimedia wall, which features 82,000 colour-changing LED bulbs, with animations of different Disney characters, while Mody Lane will be decorated with Disney-themed Christmas lights. While you're there, don't forget to snap a pic with the festive lights and upload your photo on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #SinoMalls2021 for a chance to win the 'Most Liked Photo Award', the 'Most Creative Photo Award', as well as amazing Disney prizes.

Venue name: China Hong Kong City
Venue website: www.chkc.com.hk/eng/mall
Address: 33 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
