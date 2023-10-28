Hong Kong
Timeout

Docktoberfest at Kerry Hotel

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Dockyard, Hung Hom
kerry hotel docktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy Kerry Hotel


Head to Dockyard at Kerry Hotel every Friday and Saturday from now until October 28 for the restaurant’s Oktoberfest celebrations, cheekily named Docktoberfest. Attendees can feast to their content in pork schnitzels, crispy whole pork knuckles, and wurst platters, and wash everything back with endless steins of beer. Aside from food and drink offerings, the fun-filled evenings will also have entertainment such as live bands, stein-holding competitions, as well as a lucky draw wheel. Guests who purchase free-flow packages or beer combo sets for Docktoberfest will receive game vouchers to participate and have the chance to win prizes. Reserve your spots and find more details about Docktoberfest on Kerry Hotel’s website.




www.shangri-la.com/hongkong/kerry/offer-detail/dining/khhk-docktoberfest-2023/

Dockyard
1/F, Kerry Hotel
38 Hung Luen Road, Hung Hom
Hong Kong



