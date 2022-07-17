Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Doga Master Class at Metroplaza

  • Things to do
  • Metroplaza, Kwai Chung
  • Recommended
  1. Metroplaza
    Photograph: Courtesy Metroplaza
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Metroplaza
    Photograph: Courtesy Metroplaza
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Metroplaza
    Photograph: Courtesy Metroplaza
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Who said yoga is only made for us humans? Our fur babies can get in on the action too! From now until July 17, Metroplaza has turned its Piazza into a giant Instagrammable pup-land filled with large installations of adorable doggies showing off their best yoga poses. From a four-metre-tall shiba inu stretching its furry behind to a cute French bulldog doing aerial yoga, there are plenty of photo opts for you and your furry friend.

Metroplaza will also be giving away special pet goodie bags to every pup and their hooman when they upload a picture of them working out together onto Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #DogaMasterClass and #OneStepOnePaw (remember to make your profile public!) For every photo, Metro plaza will be donating $20 plus 2kg of dog food to local pet charities Paws Hero and House of Joy & Mercy.

Details

Address:
Metroplaza
223 Hing Fong Rd, Kwai Chung
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.metroplaza.com.hk#/en
2429 6500

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.