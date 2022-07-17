Doga Master Class at Metroplaza

Time Out says

Who said yoga is only made for us humans? Our fur babies can get in on the action too! From now until July 17, Metroplaza has turned its Piazza into a giant Instagrammable pup-land filled with large installations of adorable doggies showing off their best yoga poses. From a four-metre-tall shiba inu stretching its furry behind to a cute French bulldog doing aerial yoga, there are plenty of photo opts for you and your furry friend.

Metroplaza will also be giving away special pet goodie bags to every pup and their hooman when they upload a picture of them working out together onto Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #DogaMasterClass and #OneStepOnePaw (remember to make your profile public!) For every photo, Metro plaza will be donating $20 plus 2kg of dog food to local pet charities Paws Hero and House of Joy & Mercy.