Doggy Halloween at Stazione Novella

Doggy Halloween? Sign us up! On October 31, Stazione Novella is hosting a Halloween Party specifically for all the hounds of the night. Dress your pooch in their most adorable costume and bring them to Stazione from 11am to 2pm. Grab a coffee or Aperol Spritz while your furball devours a house-made pup-perfect treat! The best-dressed dog will even get a special surprise at the end, so make sure your pooch stands out!