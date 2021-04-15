Oh, boy, oh, boy, oh, boy! From now until June 13, Donald Duck and his friends are taking over Times Square with a whimsical carnival featuring seven interactive fun zones. Expect to be greeted by a 2.7metre-tall 'Donald Duck Tail' (see what happens if you pat his cute duck bottom!) connected inside an interactive 'Donald Tunnel' where you can download limited-edition Donald Duck mobile phone wallpapers after completing some fun challenges. Other interactive zones include a six-metre-tall 'Donald Duck's Funny Hat', a swing, seesaws, a psychedelic funhouse, and more.

Visitors can also sign up to participate in a workshop held at the 'Donald Duck’s Neon House', or head to the 'Donald Duck’s Exhibition of Collectables' where limited-edition Donald Duck collectables, designed by famous figure designer Eric So for fashion brand Referee, is on display as well as a series of special items which is showcased for the first time in the exhibition.

Aside from the interactive carnival and the collectables exhibition, don't forget to participate in the redemption programme from May 7 to June 13. Upon same-day single spending of a designated amount (through an electronic transaction) at Times Square, you can redeem a Donald Duck tote bag, beach mat, or even a token to have a go on the Donald Duck Claw Machine!