Hong Kong
Timeout

Doraemon Future Department Store

  • Things to do
  • Times Square, Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
Time Out says

Japan's most famous Doraemon store is coming to Hong Kong! Open from April 3 to 23, the Doraemon Future Department Store pop-up will feature adorable Doraemon 3D figurines dressed in suits and red ties to greet shoppers on the 2/F of Times Square, Causeway Bay, while Nobita, Shizuka, Gian, Suneo, Dorami, and mini Doraemon will be waiting for visitors on the 5/F.

Over 350 official products from Japan will be available, including more than 100 items that are being sold overseas for the first time – think stuffed toys, home essentials, kitchenware, tee shirts, towels, accessories, and other collectables featuring Doraemon’s gadgets. Customers who spend a specific amount will receive a limited-edition memento specially designed for the Hong Kong Doraemon store (while stocks last), so don't miss out if you're a fan of this iconic blue robot cat!

Details

Address:
Times Square
1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

