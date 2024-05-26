Time Out says

All aboard the floating book fair ship! From May 4 to 26, the Doulos Hope will be berthed at Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, offering a literary adventure for the public with over 2,000 book titles available at affordable prices. Delve into diverse genres – including novels, science, arts, and more – and engage in cultural exchange with the ship's international crew of 100 volunteers from 25 countries, who may also put on various cultural performances on board. After exploring the book fair, unwind at the Hope Café where you can savour snacks and beverages while mingling with the crew.

Secure your tickets in advance through online booking, with free entry for children under 12 (accompanied by an adult) and seniors over 65. For other visitors, an entrance fee of $20 (cash only) will be collected at the book fair entrance. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to celebrate literature, culture, and connections – all while you're on a huge cruise ship! Stay updated on ticketing info and other event details on Instagram and Facebook.