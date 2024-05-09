Doulos Hope Hong Kong 2024: When, where, tickets, and everything you need to know

All aboard the floating book fair ship! The long-await Doulos Hope has finally arrived in Hong Kong, celebrating literature, culture, and meaningful connections – all while you're on a huge cruise ship!

What is the Doulos Hope ship?

Offering a literary adventure for the public, the Doulos Hope ship, operated by German non-profit organisation GBA Ships, is a floating book fair with over 2,000 book titles available at affordable prices. Visitors can delve into a wide selection of genres, ranging from novels and science to arts, cooking, religion, and more.

When and where will the Doulos Hope ship be in Hong Kong?

The vessel will be berthed by the Ocean Terminal at Harbour City from now to May 26, opening every day except Mondays from 12.30pm to 8.15pm.

Photograph: Courtesy Doulos Hope

How can I get on the Doulos Hope book fair ship?

Those who wish to board the ship must first secure their ticket in advance through online booking. Tickets for the next seven days can be reserved every Sunday evening. An admission fee of $20 (cash only) will be collected at the book fair entrance, while children under 12 (accompanied by an adult) and seniors over 65 can enter for free.

What to expect on the Doulos Hope ship

Aside from browsing through various books, visitors can also get their hands on various souvenirs and merchandise on the ship, including bags, mugs, t-shirts, keychains, and pens. After exploring the book fair, unwind at the Hope Café where you can savour snacks and beverages while mingling with the ship's international crew made up of 100 volunteers from 25 countries.

Recommended:

Your complete guide to Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024

The first Ultra Hong Kong is happening this Septemeber

All you need to know about Naked Flower Hong Kong exhibition

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.