Dress up in your scariest costumes, get your drink on, and dance the night away at this drag event

Get in the Halloween spirit with Terrible Baby as they present the Drag You to Helloween party on October 29. Witness a series of spooky performances from Drag Jam, an all-inclusive LGBTQ+ performance group, featuring drag performances from Lilo May, Matthew Creed, Aisha Qumshot, Gin Pan, and Jamie Blue with DJ Fabsabs spinning tracks to keep the party going all night long.

The Halloween vibes continue at Terrible Baby’s bar, as they present two festive spooky cocktails created by star bartender Axel Gonzalez. Tropical flavours like blue curacao, carbonated pandan, coconut, and citrus are blended with overproof rum in Spooky Lagoon ($100), creating a visually stunning layered cocktail. They also offer the Dragon Zombie ($100), a gorey creation with vodka, tepache, dragon fruit, guava, citrus, and a dash of hot sauce. Be sure to come dressed in your scariest costume, as the best-dressed guest will win a prize!



Tickets to this Halloween event are inclusive of one festive cocktail, purchase your tickets here.