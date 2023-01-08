Time Out says

Join Duffy and friends as they take over Moko in Mong Kok! From now until January 8, 2023, Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, Olu Mel, and their latest member LinaBell, will be stationed at the Duffy and Friends: A Journey to Christmas Town, where fans can step inside a 5.8 metres tall LinaBell Christmas treehouse and take photos with their favourite characters around the Christmas Town. For those who want to meet Duffy and LinaBell up close, don't miss out on the special meet-and-greet session on December 4 (2.30pm-5.30pm).