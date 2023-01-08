Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Duffy and Friends: A Journey to Christmas Town

  • Things to do
  • Moko, Mong Kok
  • Recommended
  1. Moko, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy Moko
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Moko, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy Moko
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Moko, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy Moko
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Join Duffy and friends as they take over Moko in Mong Kok! From now until January 8, 2023, Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, Olu Mel, and their latest member LinaBell, will be stationed at the Duffy and Friends: A Journey to Christmas Town, where fans can step inside a 5.8 metres tall LinaBell Christmas treehouse and take photos with their favourite characters around the Christmas Town. For those who want to meet Duffy and LinaBell up close, don't miss out on the special meet-and-greet session on December 4 (2.30pm-5.30pm).

Details

Address:
Moko
193 Prince Edward Road West
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.moko.com.hk

Dates and times

10:00Moko
10:00Moko
10:00Moko
10:00Moko
10:00Moko
10:00Moko
10:00Moko
10:00Moko
10:00Moko
10:00Moko
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.