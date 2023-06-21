Time Out says

Get ready for a springtime adventure at Hong Kong Disneyland. Running from now to June 22, the Duffy and Friends Play Days experience will offer a series of exciting activities that fans of Duffy and Friends will love, including the brand-new Duffy and Friends Play House, and the first-ever collaboration between the resort and Hong Kong Ballet, the StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet. The show is around 30 minutes each and will take place four to five times a day from April 5 to 10 and April 14 to 16.

Continue your adventure at the resort’s first-ever floral Duffy art in front of Main Street Train Station, followed by a search for the seven scenic Duffy and Friends sculptures in Town Square and themed floral decorations on Main Street, U.S.A. Guests can also learn how to draw Easter-themed Duffy and Friends at Animation Academy, and keep their eyes peeled for playful Easter eggs from the Duffy and Friends stop-motion shorts hidden around the resort!