yamm durian afternoon tea buffet
Photograph: Courtesy The Mira Hong Kong
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Yamm, Tsim Sha Tsui

Durian Delights Afternoon Tea Buffet at Yamm

Get your fill of the funky fruit at this afternoon tea buffet

Durian lovers, this one’s for you. This summer, The Mira Hong Kong’s restaurant, Yamm, is launching an afternoon tea buffet ($348 per adult, $198 per child) featuring a spread of treats made with Malaysian durians. Get your hands on unlimited portions of stinkin’ sweets with dessert options like Musang King durian and pandan crepe cake, D24 durian crème choux, and D24 durian mochi. The king of fruits also can be found in Yamm’s savoury treats, such as shrimp and durian toast, durian and smoked salmon rolls, and sushi rolls stuffed with soft-shell crab and durian, among plenty others. 

Yamm’s afternoon tea also has live stations, where guests can enjoy durian dishes whipped up before their eyes like D24 durian cheese tarts, and durian and chicken curry wrapped in crispy roti. Yam’s durian afternoon tea is available on weekends from now until August 31, book your tables for the durian-filled afternoon tea buffet on Yamm’s website.

book.bistrochat.com/Yamm
Yamm
L/F, The Mira
118 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

